Yalla! Yalla! Go International!
International Cafe 296 Lighthouse Ave
WRAP
- Gyro
Choice of Beef & Lamb or Chicken, Greek Pita, Tzaziki Sauce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers.$13.00
- Shawarma
Choice of Beef or Chicken, Middle Eastern Pita, Tahini, Garlic Sauce, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers$13.00
- Falafel
Middle Eastern Pita, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tahini$12.00
- Hummus
Middle Eastern Pita, Letttuce, Tomatoes$10.00
- Baba Ghanouj
Middle Eastern Pita, Letttuce, Tomatoes$10.00
- Veggie
Tabouleh, hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, wrapped in Middle Eastern pita$10.00
PLATE
PLATTER
Items listed subject to change daily to introduce variety of international foods. Ask server for available items for the day.
SIDE
DESSERT
KID
Child portion plate
BUDGET BOWL
Rice, lettuce, salad, lentil
International Cafe Location and Hours
(831) 215-1817
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 10AM